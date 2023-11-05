IGP Jammu reviews law & order, crime scenario in Udhampur

Excelsior Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, Nov 4: Inspector General of Police (IGP), Jammu Zone, Anand Jain, today chaired a high-level meeting at the District Police Line (DPL) here to review the law & order, security, and the crime scenario of the District.

Joginder Singh, SSP Udhampur, Anwar ul Haq, Additional SP Udhampur, all supervisory officers, SHOs, and other police officers were also present in the meeting.

During the meeting, the IGP Jammu directed the officers to augment measures for improving capability of personnel in dealing with the NDPS and UAPA cases.

He instructed the officers to conduct more supervisory meetings to ensure closer supervision on important cases, especially NDPS/UAPA to get better results for the remaining period of the year.

The IGP Jammu advised the officers to improve the quality of the investigation and prosecution to increase the convictions.

Thanking the IGP Jammu for visiting Udhampur town, the SSP Udhampur, Joginder Singh, assured the former that wholehearted efforts would be made by the police in the district to achieve the desired targets.

Earlier, the SSP Udhampur briefed the IGP Jammu about the law & order, crime, and security scenario along with other initiatives taken by the police to strengthen the security grid and improving policing in the district.

Meanwhile, the IGP Jammu interacted with the civil society members, prominent citizens, including ward members, Sarpanches, Panches and the social workers, and requested them to help the department in prevention and detection of the crimes.

He also highlighted various initiatives taken by the Jammu and Kashmir Police to engage the youth in sports activities.