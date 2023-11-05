CS emphasizes on ‘Berozgar Mukht Pulwama’, reviews developmental scenario of district

* Interacts with RTI, social activists

PULWAMA, Nov 4: Chief Secretary Dr. Arun Kumar Mehta today conducted a thorough review of the ongoing developmental projects and flagship initiatives taken up under different sectors in Pulwama District.

The meeting was attended by Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri; Deputy Commissioner Pulwama, Dr Basharat Qayoom; Heads of various departments; SSP Pulwama; SSP Awantipora and other Sectoral Officers of the District.

The review meeting was preceded by the inauguration of vital projects and laying of foundation stones of works amounting to a total of Rs. 30.28 cr for the benefit of the vast population of this District.

On the occasion, SBM waste collection hoopers were flagged off by Chief Secretary.

During this review meeting, the Deputy Commissioner Pulwama presented a comprehensive sector-wise overview of the ongoing projects and flagship programmes of various departments in the district.

Chief Secretary took this occasion to scrutinize the status of ongoing projects, programs, flagship schemes, and even the financial progress for the current fiscal year.

Detailed deliberations were held about the functioning of various departments including Horticulture, National Rural Livelihood Mission, Revenue, Agriculture, Education, Health, Social Welfare, Animal Husbandry, Jal Shakti, Power, Jal Jeevan Mission, PMGSY, and PWD.

Key directives issued during the meeting included instructing the Agriculture Department to intensify crop cultivation and accelerate completion of infrastructure projects which are part of the National Saffron Mission, in view of its importance for the growth of the district.

The Chief Secretary stressed on full implementation of Centrally Sponsored Schemes (CSS), with special attention to accessing all installments from GOI, supporting various developmental projects.

Addressing a pressing concern, the Chief Secretary urged intensifying the campaign for a “Nasha Mukht Pulwama.”

Furthermore, the Chief Secretary stressed the importance of beautification of Pulwama and the creation of a District Cultural Plan and District Heritage Plan, preserving and showcasing Pulwama’s rich history and culture.

An interaction was later held with District Development Council (DDC), Block Development Council (BDC)/ PRI members and various delegations. Their concerns were heard and addressed, ensuring a shared approach to development of the area.

Meanwhile, Chief Secretary held an interactive session with the Right to Information Act(RTI)/Social activists at Banquet Hall, Srinagar and later in the afternoon at Convention Center, Jammu as part of the ongoing Vigilance Awareness Week.

Besides Commissioner Secretary, GAD senior civil and police functionaries from Divisional & District Administrations were present at both the venues. These included Divisional Commissioner Kashmir/ Jammu; Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar/ Jammu; SSP Srinagar/ Jammu; Commissioner JMC/ SMC; several HoDs and other Sectoral Officers of the concerned districts.

On the occasion, the Chief Secretary stressed on the RTI activists to extend their constructive support to the administration in weeding out undesirable elements which misuse processes for private benefits. He asked them to channelise their energies to ensure percolation of due benefits to the deserving people. He called on them to work with positive mindset in a collaborative spirit.

Dr Mehta maintained that the Government has adopted a zero tolerance towards corruption and has worked on the principle of increasing citizen participation in governance, with more accountability and transparency in Government business.

The Chief Secretary underscored that the technological interventions made during the past couple of years like digitization of all the services, BEAMS, DBT, PROOF, PAY-SYS, e-tendering, mandatory Administrative Approval and Technical Sanction of projects are key steps taken by the Administration in ensuring accountability and transparency in the governance system. He continued that the administration has no intention to shield any one with malafide intent and has taken various steps to enable people to participate in Governance.

He said since the introduction of digital governance system in the UT, filing of RTI applications by people has seen a sharp dip as all information about Government schemes, development works, their implementation and execution is available in public domain. He encouraged all of them to often visit the Janbhagadari portal for so as to keep people informed of works under implementation in their areas.

The Chief Secretary also made a mention of PSGA bolstered by the feedback mechanisms of Auto-appeal and RAS which has increased the efficiency of service delivery to public substantially. He revealed that the delivery of services hovers at around 80% within laid down time lines and more than 86% applicants have given the positive feedback regarding this services availed by them.

He maintained that hundreds of FIRs had been registered during this year against the persons involved in this illicit trade. He enumerated measures taken by government like establishment Deaddiction centers in every district, enhanced vigil on drug stores and creating of awareness among students in schools and colleges. He urged these Social Activists to play their role and cooperate with the Administration in total eradication of this menace from J&K.