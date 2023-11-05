Farooq describes Govt warning to employees injustice

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Nov 4: National Conference president and former Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah today described the administration’s order warning its employees of disciplinary action if they resort to demonstrations and strikes as “injustice”.

Abdullah told reporters here that his party supports the employees basic rights.

“I think this is injustice against them. We stand with them and we appeal to the government to give them what is their basic right. If those who run the government don’t work then how will the government function? I appeal to the LG to see to it and try to get rid of the difficulties of the employees,” he said.

Asked about the closure of Jamia Masjid for Friday prayers and the alleged house arrest of Mirwaiz Umar Farooq in view of apprehensions of protest against Israel’s action in the Gaza Strip, Abdullah said Mirwaiz will only preach religion and tell people to live a good life.

The NC president said many youths today were addicted to drugs, and Mirwaiz could spread awareness about the issue.

“He (Mirwaiz) will speak about it, about the opening of liquor shops. He will tell people to live a good life. It is his duty to show the people a righteous path. But they have detained him which is regrettable,” he said.

Abdullah appealed to Union Home Minister Amit Shah to allow Mirwaiz to do his religious duty.

Asked about Democratic Progressive Azad Party chief Ghulam Nabi Azad’s remark against J&K-based political parties saying that he (Azad) was the only leader who spoke in Parliament against the abrogation of Article 370, Abdullah said Azad was the same person who had earlier said that Article 370 cannot be restored now.