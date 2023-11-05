BJP wants to crush every dissent, will be wiped out: Vikar Rasool

*Cong made India strong nation: Yadav

Excelsior Correspondent

KATRA, Nov 4: The Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) chief, Vikar Rasool Wani has said that BJP wants to crush every voice of dissent but will be wiped out due to it’s authoritarian style of governance and anti-people policies.

Addressing a massive Congress rally at Katra town today along with AICC joint secretary I/C J&K affairs Manoj Yadav, working president Raman Bhalla, senior vice president Ravinder Sharma besides other senior leaders, JKPCC chief hit out at the `gag orders’ against government employees, and said series of such attempts are made to crush every democratic voice to hide it’s failures.

Wani said that power has gone to the head of BJP people, who have forgotten that people’s power has thrown many autocracies and rulers out of power in the world. BJP’s days in power are numbered because they have started challenging the power of common people.

The fear of loosing power has forced BJP to delay assembly & defer ULB and Panchayat elections, indefinitely but one day they will have to face the public and hold elections and BJP will be wiped out in Jammu and Kashmir, he claimed.

AICC joint secretary Manoj Yadav said that BJP has ruined demonstrate atmosphere in the country and has abolished democracy in J&K, for which Congress is fighting for its restoration along with snatched status of Statehood. He said that it was Congress party which brought all round development in the country and made it a strong nation in every sphere. He said Congress has emerged stronger again and it will emerge victorious in the state Assembly elections.

Working president Raman Bhalla lashed out at the BJP’s anti- youth, anti-people, anti- poor and anti- employees mindset and said that people will pay them back in the same coin. It was Congress which brought about all round development in the country and Jammu & Kashmir but BJP is making tall claims without doing much for the people. He said resources of the UT are being looted by outsiders, unemployment is on rise, trade, transport and business people are suffering while government is imposing huge taxes and harassing the common man.

Senior vice president Ravinder Sharma, District president Reasi Bhupinder Singh Jamwal also spoke on the occasion.

PCC general secretaries Rakesh Wazir, Rajesh Sadotra, Abid Aiyaz, Arshad Tantrey, Ex- Chairman MC Katra Ambrish Magotra, PYC president Akash Bharat and DDC Mahore Israr Ahmed also attended the rally.