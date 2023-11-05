Justice Sindhu Sharma inspects Distt Court Complex Budgam

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 4: Justice Sindhu Sharma, Administrative Judge for District Budgam today inspected District Court Complex Budgam.

She was accompanied by Registrar General, Shahzad Azeem. She was received by Principal District and Sessions Judge Budgam Khalil Ahmed Choudhary.

Justice Sindhu Sharma interacted with the Judicial Officers posted at District Headquarters and gave patient hearing to all Judicial Officers viz-a-viz infrastructure and other issues faced by them in their respective courts.

She directed all the Judicial Officers for early disposal of cases both civil and criminal and said that that old cases pending for more than 10 years should be listed twice a month and under trial cases be listed twice in a month.

She ensured that steps will be taken to redress all the grievances at large. She assured that all the courts within District Budgam shall be at par with the best courts of the UT based on National Module.