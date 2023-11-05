J&K | DGP Visits PP Mir Bazar, Urges Officers To Work With Dedication To Serve People

SRINAGAR, Nov 5: Director General of Police J&K R R Swain visited Police Post Mir Bazar in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district and exhorted officers to work with dedication.

The DGP had a meaningful interaction with the officers at the Police Post late Saturday evening and exhorted them and Jawans to work with dedication to serve the public, a police statement said.

He also encouraged officers to work in synergy with other forces to thwart the nefarious designs of inimical elements.

Upon learning of the dedicated service of three beat officers of Police Station Qazigund on the NDPS and winning the trust of the people, the DGP rewarded HC Ashraf, HC Amin, and HC Mushtaq on the spot and praised their work.

He also visited the dining hall and mess of the police post and had the simple victuals prepared there. The mess commander was also asked about working conditions and the reward bestowed on him. (Agencies)