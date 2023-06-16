Suspicious bags found containing food, garbage

Excelsior Correspondent

Mendhar, June 16 : Two suspicious bags were found in the town of Mendhar sub-division of Poonch district this Morning.

According to reports, the security forces reached as soon as the information about two red colored suspicious bags in front of the PWD Colony and National Conference office located in Mendhar town near Yaadghar were received.

Security forces cordoned off the entire area and removed the people present in the vicinity, SHO Mendhar Sajad Baniya along with police team and Army personnel reached the spot and took stock of the situation.

Army’s bomb disposal squad was called in and their sniffer dogs were pressed into service. Road was closed to traffic from all three sides.

However the bags were found containing garbage and food items. This process lasted for about 5 hours, after which the road was reopened .