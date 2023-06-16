Delegation of CCI Jammu calls on LG

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 16: A delegation of Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCI), Jammu led by its President Arun Gupta, called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhawan, today.

The members of the delegation apprised the Lt Governor on various concerning issues of the business community, besides beautification of Jammu City and promotion of Tourism in Jammu region.

The Lt Governor assured the members of the delegation that the issues projected by them will be looked into earnestly for early redressal.