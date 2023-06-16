Shaheedi Divas of Sri Guru Arjan Dev Ji observed

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 16: Shaheedi Divas (Purab) of Sri Guru Arjan Dev Ji was observed by organizing various functions across Jammu and Kashmir today.

DGPC Jammu organized functions in this connection at Gurudwara Tahli Sahib, Gurudwara Ashok Nagar whereas, the main function was organised at Gurudwara Sri Guru Singh Sabha, Nanak Nagar Jammu, with the coordination of local committee of the Gurudwara, Nanak Nagar.

A large number of devotees from all over the area attended the function. Besides local Ragis and Parcharaks, renowned Ragi Jathas of Bhai Jabartod Singh, Hazuri Ragi of Sri Darbar Sahib recited Shabad Kirtan and threw light on the life and teaching of Sri Guru Arjan Dev Ji and his supreme sacrifice.

Parcharak Bhai Sukhjit Singh Ji of Kapurthala threw light on the life and history of Sri Guru Arjan Dev Ji who sacrificed his life against the tyranny and oppression of the then ruler who used to put pressure on Guru Ji’s to change his religion.

Ranjeet Singh Tohra, president DGPC, Balvinder Singh vice president and Surjit Singh, general secretary said that Guru Ji’s most important contribution to the community is the step in the consolidation of Guru Granth Sahib as the sole and authentic scripture of the Sikhs. Besides the hymns of Sikh Gurus it contains the hymns of Hindu and Muslim Saints. It also contains the hymns of 15 Bhagats and 11 Bhatts.

District Gurudwara Parbandhak Committee (DGPC), Kathua organised a Gurmat Smagam on the martyrdom of Guru Arjan Dev Ji at Gurudwara Singh Sabha Kathua where large numbers of people paid obeisance and listened `Gurvani’ from Bhai Charanjit Singh from Ludhiana.

He recited `Shabd Kirtan’ and majority of the participants listened with peace of mind. Bhai Sukhwinder Singh Parcharak delivered a very impressive lecture on the martyrdom of Guru Arjan Dev Ji. He stated that Guru Arjan Dev accepted all the challenges of Emperor Jahangir and sacrificed his life for humanity at Lahore in 1606.

Parveen Singh general secretary of District Gurudwara Parbandhak Committee Kathua also threw light on life history and sacrifices of of great Guru. He said that Emperor Jahangir issued arrest order for Guru Ji. Great Guru was not given anything to eat or drink. He was not allowed to sleep at night and was kept awake. According to some historical resources it is said that Guru ji ‘s 6 days torture took place in Chandu Shah Residency. They made the Guru Ji sit on hot iron sheet, the Guru Ji sat on a large copper cauldron, the red hot sand thrown on the head and body of Guru ji. Guru Arjan Dev ji sat calmly and quietly. He felt no anger against those who were touching him and remained absorbed in Gurbani Path.

A Medical camp was also organized on the occasion. Similar functions were held across the J&K UT in this connection today.