British College confers Fellowship to Dr Rahul

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 16: Dr Rahul Mahajan has been awarded the Fellowship to the Royal College of Physicians (Edinburgh) for his contributions to the field of Dermatology.

Currently at Edinburgh, Dr Mahajan, a son of the soil, is working as Associate Professor in the Department of Dermatology, Venereology and Leprology at PGIMER, Chandigarh, an Institute of National Importance. His major interests are in the field of Paediatric Dermatology and genetic skin diseases.

He is the recipient of several prestigious awards in India. He has more than 100 publications in peer-reviewed journals, and is the lead investigator in several extramural research projects funded by the Indian Council of Medical Research, and by the Department of Health Research. He has utilized his research work to provide highly specialized investigations and newer treatments to the patients suffering from rare skin diseases such as epidermolysis bullosa and congenital ichthyosis.