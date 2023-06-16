Modi Govt ensured equitable, sustained development: Jugal

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 16: Narendra Modi Government ensured equitable and sustained development in both regions of Jammu & Kashmir in last nine years and removed discrimination, said Jugal Kishore Sharma , MP from Jammu-Poonch, Lok Sabha constituency here, today.

Jugal, accompanied by former MLC, Ch. Vikram Randhawa and J&K BJP Media in charge, Dr. Pardeep Mahotra, while addressing a press conference said “In nine years Modi Government has taken many historic and bold decisions strengthening the nation, increasing the respect of its people and given pace to the economy. Many old neglected issues have been resolved, numerous steps have been taken to ensure the welfare of J&K along with whole nation”, he added.

He said Article 370 has been annulled which has led to prosperity of people and peace in the UT.

He said Modi Government ensured equitable and sustained development in all the regions of J&K to remove the feeling of discrimination among people and many landmark projects in Jammu have been sanctioned.

Jugal said that people’s demand for widening of highway from Jammu to Poonch was addressed.

He said Flyover from canal head to Muthi is complete and work on four lane highway onwards is on. A grand bridge on Chenab river has been initiated and the National Highway up to Poonch will encompass many road works, bridges and tunnels. Ring road work is on fast track, he added.

He said Tawi River Front on pattern of Sabarmati River Front to the tune of Rs 280 crore will hopefully be completed by December. Work on Tawi Barrage has also taken pace. Many multi storey parking slots are being constructed, he added.

He said Raya -Morh-Satwari-fourth bridge is being constructed. Express Highway work in Samba is in progress. OPD in AIIMS will be started very soon, he added.

He said Rs 206 crore bridge from Indri-Pattan, Jourian to Pargwal has already been completed and Rs 5100 crore Jammu -Poonch road project is being completed.

In Nagrota, a grand Jambu Zoo has been opened, IIT, IIM have been established. Tirupati Bala Ji temple has stated attracting large number of tourists, Grand Amarnath Yatri Niwas is being constructed, he added.

Cancer hospital with latest technology in Jammu has started functioning.

Aushman Bharat Health cards have provided relief to the people, Kissan Nidhi to farmers, rights to West Pakistan Refugees, Gorkha, Valmiki Samaj and PoJK refugees were given Rs 5.5 lakh financial assistance and flyover in Samba has been constructed.

He said Suchetgarh border has been developed on the pattern of Wagah border.

Railway Station Jammu is being upgraded, Jammu Airport has been developed with extension of 6700 to 8000 feet runway and night flight facility has been added.