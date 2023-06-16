Advisor Kotwal chairs state level committee meeting of SUSV

Excelsior Correspondent

LEH, June 16: Advisor to Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh Dr Pawan Kotwal who is also chairman of SUSV Ladakh chaired a meeting of the state-level committee to Support Modernisation of Urban Street Food Vendors (SUSV) at Civil Secretariat, Leh.

The Director Health Services/MD NHM Ladakh informed the meeting about SUSV, the possibility to improve the hygiene and food safety standards protocols, and washroom and toilet facilities for street food vendors. The committee discussed several points viz. location, hygienic food, sanitation, drinking water facilities, and disposal of wastes of food streets.

The Advisor directed the concerned department to first identify the feasible location to set up Food Street and suggested that the location should be feasible in terms of space, parking and other basic amenities/facilities such as public conveniences. He directed the Chief Engineer PWD Leh to prepare a layout plan and detailed project report in consultation with the municipal committee Leh subject to the final identification of the location.

Pertinently, under Support to Urban Street Vendors (SUSV), a component of Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana- National Urban Livelihoods Mission (DAY- NULM), Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs is providing financial support to States/UTs which include, inter-alia, improvement of infrastructure, provision of basic services viz. paving, water supply, toilets, waste disposal facility, lighting, common storage space, specialized carts for specific types of trades, temporary sheds and /or parking facilities.

In addition, under the scheme, States/UTs should are mandated to conduct training programmes for street vendors to orient them on aspects viz. food safety, maintenance of hygiene, and waste disposal.

Meanwhile, to operationalise healthy and hygienic food streets, the National Health Mission of Ministry of Health and Family Welfare will provide financial assistance of Rs one crore per food-street as a pilot to support 100 such food streets across the country.

Administrative Secretary, Tourism; Deputy Commissioner, Leh; Director Health Service/MD NHM Ladakh; Chief Engineer, PWD (R&B); Assistant Commissioner Food Safety; Executive Officer, MC Leh; besides other concerned officers attended the meeting.