Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 22: Raja Mudasir Ali Khan, the then Patwari, Patwar Halqa Jawalpora Budgam, who is under suspension, has been attached in the office of Commissioner, Survey and Land Record, Jammu, till further orders.

A formal order in this regard has been issued by the office of the financial Commissioner (Revenue), Government of J&K UT.