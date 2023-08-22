919 perform darshan at holy cave

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 22: On the 53rd day of Yatra’ 919 pilgrims drawn from different parts of the country paid obeisance at naturally formed Ice Shivlingam in 3888 meter high Himalayan cave in South Kashmir’s Anantnag district today.

Officials said that 919 pilgrims visited holy cave via Baltal track in Central Kashmir district of Ganderbal and Nunwan-Pahalgam track in South Kashmir district of Anantnag by this evening.

With this a 4,45,270 pilgrims visited holy cave since the 62 day long yatra started from twin tracks on July 1 this year.

The Yatra will culminate on Sawan Purnima falling on August 31 after the holy mace led by Mahant Deependra Giri Ji reaches cave shrine for darshan and puja. The holy mace Sathapana of which was held at Dashnami Akhara yesterday will leave for cave shrine on August 26.