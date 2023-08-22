Abrogation of Art 370 visionary step of Modi Govt: Chugh

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Aug 22 : BJP national general secretary and in charge Jammu and Kashmir, Tarun Chugh today said that abrogation of Article 370 is a visionary step by PM Modi led Government.

Reacting sharply to a statement by CPI(M) leader, MY Tarigami that Article 370 abrogation was an assault on foundations of India, Chugh said that anybody taking any other view point on this is playing in the hands of anti-national forces.

He said that it has integrated J&K with rest of the country and has opened new vistas of development and growth for the people.

Earlier, MY Tarigami had stated that the abrogation of Article 370 was not only an “assault” on the rights of people of Jammu and Kashmir, but also on the foundations of India.

He also said that if the Supreme Court does not stop the Centre’s “unconstitutional move”, it will have profound implications.