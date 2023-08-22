Refresher course for CID Wing personnel begins at SKPA

Excelsior Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, Aug 22: A 5-day orientation-cum-refresher course for the officials and officers of Criminal Investigation Department (CID) wing of the J&K Police commenced here at Sher-e-Kashmir Police Academy (SKPA) today.

Meticulously designed, the program seeks to empower the participating officers with an enriched understanding of intelligence gathering, analysis, and other critical facets integral to the realm of law enforcement agencies.

Seventeen seasoned police officers and officials from the CID wing are actively engaging in this intensive training initiative. With the central objective of bolstering their competency in intelligence work, the course is poised to equip them with the tools and insights essential for effective law enforcement.

The programme was inaugurated in the academy by Rajesh Bali, SSP and Deputy Director (Outdoor), SKPA, who was the chief guest on the occasion.

During his inaugural address, Bali extended a warm welcome to all the participants, extending the greetings on behalf of the Director of SKPA.

He reiterated the importance of intelligence as the bedrock of law enforcement agencies responsible for maintaining public order, enforcing the law, and preventing, detecting, and investigating criminal activities.

Moreover, Bali accentuated the instrumental role intelligence plays in countering criminal syndicates. He underscored how intelligence analysis equips law enforcement agencies with the requisite knowledge to adeptly manage and tackle criminal challenges.

Expanding his discourse, he affirmed that the fundamental duty of the police is to serve and safeguard lives and property. To this end, he stressed the imperative of adopting judicious intelligence methods to comprehend and mitigate internal security threats facing the nation.

The inaugural event bore witness to the presence of faculty members of SKPA, dignifying the occasion with their insightful perspectives.

Pertinently, Inspector Vishal Manhas has been coordinating the course with the help of HC Balbir Singh.