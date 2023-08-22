VisionIAS to start ‘Abhyaas Mains’ for excellence in UPSC Mains 2023

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 22: With UPSC Mains Examination scheduled to commence from September 15, 2023, aspirants who have successfully cleared the UPSC CSE 2023 Prelims stage are gearing up to give their best in Mains examination.

Recognizing that the mains examination is a rigorous assessment of knowledge, skills and qualities essential for a civil servant, VisionIAS emphasized on the importance of thorough preparation and well-devised strategy for UPSC Mains.

With this understanding, Abhyaas Mains 2023 program by VisionIAS aims to empower candidates by facilitating the application of acquired knowledge and skills in an exam-like environment.

The programme is meticulously designed to encompass multiple facets of Mains preparation, including syllabus revision, answer writing refinement and value-addition measures.

Abhyaas Mains serves as a vital exercise, simulating the actual UPSC Mains exam setup and environment. This rehearsal enables aspirants to improve their skills, competencies and mental resilience to get psychologically ready for Mains examination.

Scheduled for August 25, 26 and 27, ‘Abhyaas Mains 2023’ offers participants the opportunity to appear in five Papers – GS Papers I to IV and the Essay Paper – in offline mode across 40+ cities in India.

By providing a platform for realistic benchmarking, with more than 30 per cent of all Mains appearing students from diverse geographies taking part, the program fosters healthy competition among participants.

A handout stated that the students are greatly aided in this process through an innovative assessment system that includes comprehensive feedback, performance analysis, live test discussions and doubt resolution sessions with VisionIAS faculty.

Eminent UPSC toppers, including Ishita Kishore (AIR 1, 2022) and Aishwarya Verma (AIR 4, 2021) and Yasharth Shekhar (AIR 12, 2021) have actively participated in previous editions of ‘Abhyaas Mains’.