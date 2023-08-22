CII seeks interest waiver, penalties for industries

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 22: Chairman, CII J&K UT Council Archit Puri and the members of CII J&K UT Council called on Dr Rashmi Singh, Commissioner of State Taxes Department and Namrita Dogra, Addl. Commissioner of State Taxes was also present in the meeting on Tuesday.

Puri raised issues concerning the GST Council and demanded the waiver of old interest, late fees, penalties, etc., so that the Industries can update their records and comply with the law.

CII Chairman expressed his concern regarding the late processing of GST refunds, extension of the time limit for filing reply to the GST audit, development of adjournment functionality on the GST portal, expedited disposal of cases at DC appeals level, SRO 63 Claims due to non-functionality of the site and cases of expired e-way bills.

Dr Rashmi assured that all the issues would be considered on a merit basis and assured CII that many issues are on the verge of closure and that the department will soon provide relief to industries facing problems in different segments of GST.

She also assured that the department looked forward to healthy ties between the business community as they have to play a significant role in the region’s development and added that she would pass on required instructions so that speedy resolution of grievances of Industrialists and other stakeholders is made.

Other members of the delegation were Gagan Jain, CA Ayush Sawhney and Vivek Sagar