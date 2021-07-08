Surrender AAY, PHH category ration cards: FCS&CA Deptt

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, July 8: The Directorate of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs (FCS&CA), Kashmir today directed people whose economic condition has improved since 2016 to voluntarily surrender their ration cards of the AAY/ PHH category.

In this regard, the directions were issued by the Director FCS&CA asking those in possession of such ration cards to surrender the same within 15 days.

The Directorate said that the NFSA was implemented in the Union Territory of J&K in the year 2016 and under the NFSA two categories of households, AAY and PHH are registered for receiving ration on highly subsidised rates.

“These categories have been identified based on being poorest of poor and poor respectively; since the implementation of NFSA, the economic condition of many households has improved either through acquiring of Government jobs or through other means rendering them ineligible for receiving subsidized ration under AAY/PHH categories,” the Directorate said.

It said that all such families/ households/ ration ticket holders whose financial position has improved, rendering them ineligible for receiving ration under the above-mentioned categories are hereby advised to voluntarily surrender their ration tickets issued in their favour under AAY/ PHH categories within 15 days.