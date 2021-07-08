DAK condemns attack on SDH Tangmarg staff, seeks action

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, July 8: Doctors Association Kashmir (DAK) today condemned the attack on COVID warriors at SDH Tangmarg by miscreants while also demanding strict action against those involved.

In a statement issued here, DAK said that the incident was unfortunate and that despite working day and night the violent attacks on COVID warriors are taking place now and then in J&K.

“Every time doctors and Paramedical staff of hospitals are becoming victims of circumstances and in addition to verbal abuses and physical violence is unleashed on them by unruly attendant mobs,” DAK said.

DAK President Dr M Y Tak while condemning the incident termed the incident shameful and an eye-opener for administration on what is happening with the doctors in the field.

He said that DAK has been pressing since long ago for making the working environment conducive and safe and secure for doctors and staff at hospitals.

“Strong action must be taken against the culprits as per laws of the land and under Epidemic Act,” he demanded.

General Secretary DAK, Dr Owais H Dar appealed the Deputy Commissioner Baramulla to intervene in the matter and direct the police to book the culprits at the earliest so that the morale of Covid warriors is not affected

DAK has requested LG, Manoj Sinha and the Additional Chief Secretary, Atal Dullo to bring an ordinance for the safety of doctors, and other staff working on the ground.