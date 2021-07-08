HC restrains respondents from shifting assets to Sheep Husbandry Deptt

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, July 8: High Court has directed the Sheep and Sheep Products Development Department not to transfer its movable assets to the Directorate of Sheep Husbandry.

The direction came to be passed in a contempt petition filed by the employees of Sheep & Sheep Products Development Department. The employees submitted that the Government is winding up the Sheep & Sheep Products Development Department and also transferring the fixed and movable assets to Directorate of Sheep Husbandry with further direction as regards the deployment of the employees to the Government departments.

Petitioners alleged violation of final order/judgment passed in December 2020 in terms whereof the writ court while allowing the writ petition directed the respondents to implement the Government Order No. 46-ASH of 2008 dated 24th of March, 2008, for release of salary/pensionary benefits in their favour.

It was further directed that after viability of the Board is assessed by the Committee to be constituted for the purpose, with further direction to the Committee to assess the viability of the Board and submit its report about resources and thereafter service/pensionary benefits of the petitioners shall be released in their favour out of the assessed resources of the board as also of the Government.

“The respondents shall indicate as to what steps they have taken to implement the judgment after 19th of December, 2020. Meanwhile, Government Order No. 49-ASH of 2021 dated 1st of March, 2021, to the extent of transfer of assets to Sheep Husbandry Department shall not be given effect”, Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey directed.

The appearing counsel on behalf of petitioners submitted that instead of implementing the judgment, the respondents reversed the same as if they are sitting in appeal by according sanction to the closure/winding up of the J&K Sheep and Sheep Products Development and also transferring the fixed and movable assets to Directorate of Sheep Husbandry Jammu/ Kashmir.

In its earlier compliance report, the respondents have stated that providing pensionary benefits to the petitioners is not possible, as the erstwhile Board was an autonomous body having its own and defined resources generation scheme.

“Prima facie it appears that respondents have instead of implementing the judgment, reversed the same, which amounts to contempt of the Court. Before proceeding further, it has become necessary to seek response from the respondents on these issues. Notice for filing statement of facts returnable without four weeks”, Court said.