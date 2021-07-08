Various delegations of political, other organizations call on Delimitation Commission, submit memorandums

Chamber, others demand ending discrimination with Jammu

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 8: The representatives of various political and non political organizations today called on Chairperson of Delimitation Commission Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai and submitted a memorandum to her.

Indian National Congress, Chenab Region of district Doda, Ramban, Kishtwar demanded two to three new Assembly segments for district Doda and district Kishtwar. It further demanded that new creation of Assembly segments should be redrafted in such a manner that vulnerable section of the society, interests of the down trodden and unrepresented area, cluster villages and their feasibility should be made secured by the Commission.

The delegation comprised of Abdul Majid Wani, G M Saroori, Vikar Rasool Wani all ex ministers, Naresh Kumar Gupta, former MLC and Ashok Kumar Dogra ex MLA.

A delegation of Chamber of Commerce and Industry led by its president, Arun Gupta called on Chairperson Delimitation Commission and submitted a memorandum to her. It said that the 2011 census should not only be taken as basis for delimitation of constituencies in UT of Jammu but the Commission should consider viewpoints strongly like Geographical area, voters, hilly terrain, communication, Kandi area and agriculture in thorough manner by not only giving importance to the 2011 population census. It stressed on rationalization of the Assembly seats in transparent manner , as the people of Jammu have suffered a lot due to discriminatory attitude of the successive regimes of erstwhile State of J&K. It also demanded that the aspirations and voice of Jammu region must be heard before taking any final decision.

A delegation of Kashmiri minorities led by Ashwani Kumar Chrungoo senior KP and BJP leader and in charge Department of Political Feedback JK BJP called on chairperson of Delimitation Commission and submitted a memorandum to her. The memorandum demanded reservation of five Assembly seats in Valley for minorities including Kashmiri Pandits, Kashmiri Sikhs and non Kashmiri speaking Hindus besides one Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha seat each for them. It informed the Commission that the they have forwarded a draft amendment of J&K Reorganisation Act 2019 which could be a way forward to fulfill the aspirations of Kashmiri Pandits. The other members of the delegation included Yoginder Kaul former Inspector General of Police and Prem Singh Raina president Kashmiri Sikh Displaced Forum.

National Sikh Front led by its chairman Varinderjeet Singh and president Kulwant Singh Bhatti called on chairperson Delimitation Commission and submitted a memorandum to her demanding reservation of eight to ten seats for the Displaced persons from PoJK be defreeze and given to displaced persons as was done in case one seat of Mendhar, district Poonch in 1989-90.

This alone can give justice to 1947 DPs and will be also in the general welfare of the UT. It will also help to erase the regional imbalances between two regions of UT and mitigate sufferings of Jammu region.

All Parties Sikh Coordination Committee (APSCC) has impressed upon chairperson of Delimitation Commission, Justice (retd) Ranjana Prakash Desai to deliver justice to Sikh community and ensure that Sikhs get representation in the form of reservation in Legislature of J&K.

The demand was made by a delegation of APSCC members including Naranjan Singh, Ajit Singh Mastana, P S Bali and Indumeet Singh who met the Delimitation Commission at Srinagar. The delegation as led by APSCC chairman Jagmohan Singh Raina. They demanded reservation of five seats in Assembly, three in Jammu and two in Kashmir.

Kashmir Society International emphasized for recommendation of filling of 24 POK seats by Delimitation Commission to safeguard Kashmir. A delegation of five member Committee led by Renzushah, chairman along with A R Shah, Javid Tota, Mr Khanyari and Mr Haqani called on Delimitation Commission and put the demand before it.

A delegation of the representatives of people from Teryath Shiv Kohri also called on Chairperson Delimitation Commission here and demanded creation of separate constituency at Teryath Shiv Kohri. The members of the delegation included Seema Devi, Saprnach Teryath, Bushan Uppal, Sarpanch, Khabber, Rakesh Chander, Sarpanch Thangrote, Vinod Bazal, Sarpanch Lower Tredu -B and Tarveena Begum, Sarpanch Allah.

A delegation of Janata Vikas Manch led by its president, Arun Kumar Sharma met the Delimitation Commission and submitted a memorandum to it demanding that the limit of Assembly segments should be fixed keeping in view the area , current population and road connectivity. It demanded carving out of one more Assembly Constituency for Samba district and the new constituency be named as Purmandal or Devika.

A delegation of Panun Kashmir led by led by its president Virender Riana met Delimitation Commission and submitted a memorandum to it demanding reservation of five seats in Kashmir for minority population of Kashmir or nomination of five persons of minority population of Kashmir to Assembly as per their current population census, nomination of one person from internally displaced population to Lok Sabha and nomination of one person from the displaced population to Rajya Sabha. The other members of the delegation included Upidner Koul, PK general secretary, Ashok Chrungoo and PK Bhan its Executive Members.

National Democratic Party of India (NDPI) delegation led by its president, Rajesh Gupta met the Delimitation Commission and demanded that people of PoJK residing in J&K be elected to 24 Assembly seats reserved for PoJK. It said that no Delimitation is expected without 2021 census as 2011 census was fudged as it was prepared for benefitting Kashmir region.

Thathri Development Front, District Doda led by its president Kuldep Kumar Rao who was accompanied by Om Raj Bhall general secretary of organization, Kanwal Jeet Singh Thakur, its vice president, Javed Iqbal Bhat and Lekh Raj Manhas its executive members called on Commission and demanded creation of Thathri new constituency on the basis of its geographical conditions, population and terrain.

A seven member delegation of Youth All India Kashmiri Samaj (YAIKS) led by its president, R K Bhat called on chairperson of the Commission and submitted a memorandum to her demanding that four to five Assembly seats be reserved in J&K Assembly for displaced Pandits besides two Parliamentary seats as long as the community is in exile. A provision of the reservation should be recommended to the Government in this regard to practically empower the community which is part and parcel of Indian society. The other members of the delegation included Sanjay Ganjoo, Ajay Pandita, Manoj Handoo, Sanjay Raina, Ashwani Kak and Arvind Wali.

A three member delegation of Jammu Kashmir Sharnarthi Action Committee (JKSAC) led by Gurdev Singh its president along with Dwarikanath Khajuria and Rajesh Khajuria called on Chairperson of Delimitation Commission and demanded carving out of two constituencies for DPs of 1947 while demarcating constituencies particularly in Jammu district.

A delegation of Jat Kalyan Sabha called on chairperson of the Delimitation Commission and demanded two seats each for border belt and refugees. The delegation was led by Ch Kanal Singh, president of the Sabha accompanied by Neeraj Choudhary president Youth Jat Kalyan Sabha and other prominent people. The delegation also submitted a memorandum to the Commission in this regard.

A delegation of Displaced Pandits led by Girdhari Lal Raina ex MLC accompanied by A K Raina, vice president, All India Kashmir Samaj , Shiban Pandita , Ashok Ji Kaw and Daleep Kumar Pandia and demanded that mechanism to be put in place so that the diversity of society with regard to minority groups gets reflected in public institutions such as parliament, civil services, State Legislature etc was an internationally recognized obligation. Delegation demanded a well defined a n constitutionally guaranteed mechanism be ensured by the Commission to ensure appropriate, adequate, plausible and quantifiable representation of the religious minorities of Kashmir.

A delegation of Kashmir Pandit Sabha led by its president K K Khosa met the Delimitation Commission and apprised it of complete marginalization of KPs from the mainstream socio -political ethos of the land of their ancestors Kashmir and also their complete marginalization form the body politics of the State. The delegation demanded reservation of three seats at least out of present 46 seats for the community in Valley.

Eight member delegation of PoJK 1947 Sikh Sharnarthi Intellectuals Forum led byAmrik Singh and its general secretary, Surjit Singh called on the chairperson of the Forum and demanded that eight seats be reserved for the Sharnarthis from PoJK out of 24 seats kept vacant in State Assembly for POJK on rotation basis as is done in case of reserved categories.

Representatives of Duggar Pradesh party led by its president Uday Chand also called on the Commission and submitted a memorandum to it and demanded that the delimitation of Assembly segments be held on the basis of holding of fresh census 2021 required under provisions and Assembly seats of Jammu region be carved out on the pattern of North Eastern states. The other members of the delegation included Mohan Singh Slathia, secretary general of the party, Shiv Dev Sushil, Member Executive and Mangal Dass district president.

Former Minister and district Congress Committee president Kathua, Dr Manohar Lal led a party delegation to the Commission and submitted a memorandum to it. The delegation demanded carving out of two more Assembly segments for Kathua district in view of vast geographical area of the district.

A delegation from Dinga Amb led by BJP district Trade and Industry Unit president , Ravi Abrol met the Delimitation Commission and demanded creation of separate Dinga Amb Kandi constituency by including some Panchayats from Billawar ,. Hiranagar, Basholi and Kathua constituencies in it. The delegation said this is the long pending demand of the people as the Dinga Amb is very large in area.

A delegation of JKNUF led by Rakesh Handoo its official spokesman called on Delimitation Commission and said that that delimitation on basis of 2011 census was unacceptable to it as the census was fudged and fake to give upper hand to Kashmir Valley. It demanded rehabilitation of KPs in homeland so that they can elect their own representatives from there. The other members of the delegation included Ravinder Gurtoo, Sunil Fotedar, Ramesh Kumar Pandita and Yogesh Dhar.

A delegation of All India Migrant Camp Coordination Committee (AIMCCC) led by its senior office bearer Shadi Lal and Manmohan Kant called on the Commission and submitted a memorandum to it on behalf of its president Desh Rattan Pandita demanding reservation of five seats in Assembly, two seats one each in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha for KPs.

A delegation of Jagti Tenement Committee (JTC) led by Shadi Lal Pandita also submitted a memorandum to Commission demanding five assembly seats and two parliamentary eats for the KPs.