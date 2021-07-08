Central Mahajan Sabha pays tribute to its former President

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 8: Led by President Romesh Chander Gupta, office bearers of Jammu Central Mahajan Sabha remembered former president and patron Adv Manohar Lal Gupta, in a simple program, here yesterday.

Prominent members T R Gupta, Yash Pal Gupta, Prof Jagdish Raj Gupta, Amar Chand and others were present on the occasion. They garlanded the portrait of Adv Manohar Lal Gupta and paid rich tribute to the noble soul, who contributed a lot for the welfare of the community spread over different parts of J&K.

Romesh Chandra Gupta, on this occasion, said that the former President, served the Sabha from 1984-1991 and his services for the Sabha had been splendid which earned him respect among every single members of Mahajan Biradari.

The members, including Sanjay Mahajan , Shiv Partap Gupta, Om Parkash Gupta (Kaku Shah), Harinder Gupta, Surinder Gupta , Balbir Gupta , Subash Gupta, Manu Mahajan, Munish Gupta, Atul Gupta, Dr Mohan Lal Gupta, Mukesh Mahajan, Yash Pal Gupta, C P Gupta, Romesh Chander Gupta (Bhartan wale)and others also paid their tributes.