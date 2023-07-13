Students protest alleging discrepancies in Class 11 result

Excelsior Correspondent

BHADERWAH, July 13: Students, who could not get through in the Class 11th results, declared recently by the Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education, today protested alleging discrepancies in the result.

The aggrieved students from different areas of the Additional district Bhaderwah assembled near Girls Higher Secondary School Bhaderwah and shouted slogans against the J&K Board of School Education.

Alleging discrepancies in the result, they claimed that some students have been declared failed despite scoring requisite numbers for passing the subject while some others have been passed notwithstanding their marks below the required minimum.

“This has happened for the first time that one student has been declared passed and another failed despite the both scoring the highest numbers in matriculation Examinations,” they said and demanded that the board should re-look into the result and rectify the discrepancies.

The protest was suspended after the protesting students reached office of Additional Deputy Commissioner and submitted a memorandum apprising the higher officials of the Board about the matter.