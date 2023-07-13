Locals protest against unscheduled power cuts in Chenani

Excelsior Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, July 13: Up in arms against unscheduled power cuts, people held strong protest demonstrations in many places across Chenani, here today.

One of such protests was held in the front of Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) office Chenani under the leadership of Abhishek Jamwal, Mandal president BJYM and Manik Gupta, Municipal Committee Chairman Chenani, against the PDD Sub-division Chenani.

As SDM Chenani was not present in office, Tehsildar Chenani Ved Parkash reached the spot and assured them that their grievance would be brought into the notice of district administration.