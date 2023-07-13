IHCL sets foot in Jammu with opening of Vivanta Jammu City Centre

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 13: Indian Hotels Company (IHCL) today announced the opening of its first hotel in Jammu.

Situated in the heart of the city, Vivanta Jammu City Centre offers panoramic views of the Trikuta Hills, Bahu Fort and River Tawi. The hotel was inaugurated by Kanta Mahajan wife of late Sudershan Mahajan of KC family.

Speaking on the occasion, Puneet Chhatwal (Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, IHCL) said, “With the opening of this hotel, IHCL now has a presence in the gateway city of J&K. Jammu an emerging city, is an important economic centre with a thriving tourism industry. This also extends our itinerary in the Union Territory with our existing hotels in Srinagar and Katra.”

Vivanta Jammu will offer a world-class hospitality experience and contribute to the infrastructure development in the city. This project brings together KC Group headed by Raju Chowdhary and IHCL, a Tata group company which offers the iconic brand Taj, SeleQtions, a named collection of hotels; Vivanta, sophisticated upscale hotels; and Ginger, in the lean luxe segment. Vivanta Jammu City Centre will bring the IHCL Group’s signature hospitality to the city of Jammu.

Raju Chowdhary, Chairman, KC City Centre, said, “It’s been my vision to see Jammu emerge as a blessed wedding destination. This world class hotel, with the right mix of rooms and venues for social functions, is a step in realizing that dream.”

The 90-key Vivanta Jammu City Centre is strategically located on Gulab Singh Marg in close proximity to the famous Raghunath temple. In addition to the elegant rooms and suites with a contemporary design, the hotel offers a range of eclectic culinary delights including Mynt, the all-day diner offering international and local favourites, and a specialty restaurant-The Grill, and bar – Wink.

Siddhant Chowdhary, Managing Director, KC City Centre, added, “This partnership with IHCL is a milestone in the business journey of KC group and we foresee many such future ventures so as to contribute in the growth and development of Jammu”.

Ujjawal Bhimwal, General Manager, Vivanta Jammu, City Centre said, “The stylish and sophisticated hotel is perfect for both business as well as leisure travelers.”