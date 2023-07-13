Locals protest for teaching staff in Dudu Zone schools

Excelsior Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, July 13: Demanding adequate teaching staff in schools across Zone Dudu, locals of Panchayat Dudu and Pachot number 2 staged a protest to highlight the issue.

The protest was led by BDC Chairman, Darshan Kumar, Thakur Hans Raj, Krishan Kumar (Sarpanch Pachot and , Dev Raj Sarpanch, who protested in front of the office of Sub Divisional Magistrate, Dudu. They raised slogans against Education Department and demanded posting of adequate teaching staff in the schools.

Protesters alleged that Education Department transferred Teachers from Zone Dudu without providing replacement and relievers. Even as the matter was brought into the notice of higher authorities, no action was taken, they added.

Later on, ZEO Zone Dudu Ishwar Dass personally reached the spot and assured that required number of teachers would be deployed in the schools across Dudu Zone following which the protest was called off.