Sat Pal is president of RC Jammu

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 13: In a meeting of Rotary Club (RC) Jammu here today Sat Pal Verma and D.N Pangotra were installed as president and general secretary of Rotary Club Jammu for the Rotary Year 2023-24.

In his speech, the outgoing president, Sunil Kumar Sawhney handed over the ‘Baton of the Club’ to Sat Pal and said that the Club has two major projects in hand and it was planning more in near future.

“The Club has contributed to the society during 2022-23 by organizing medical camps, cancer awareness camps and cornea transplantation of blind persons,” he maintained.

Sawhney requested the incoming president to carry on these projects and also ensured full support to the new team from all members of the Club.

Sat Pal in his maiden speech assured the members to continue with the existing projects and also assured to propose new projects in near future with the help of Club members.

He announced his team for the year 2023-24 with Dr. Gaurav Vaid, Dr. Navneet Gupta, Harbans Singh, Prem Shankar Singh, Sunil Kumar Sawhney, Deepak Baboo, Dr. Anil Amla and Anil Sawhney as Directors of the Club.

He said that their portfolios will be announced after consulting all of them in next meeting.

Verma also said that Sunil Kumar Sawhney will work as treasurer of the Club.

A handout of the RC stated that Anil Sawhney was unanimously elected as president for the year 2024-25

The newly installed president further said that they will soon distribute sanitary pads to girls of rural schools and colleges when these institutes will reopen after summer vacations.