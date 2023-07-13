Dr Kalsotra awarded JRC, IMRI Australia Fellowship

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 13: Dr Nipun Kalsotra (Orthopaedic Surgeon) has completed JRC and IMRI Australia Primary and Revision Arthroplasty and Arthroscopy Fellowship. This fellowship is awarded by International Society for knowledge for surgeons on Arthroscopy and Arthroplasty.Z

The prestigious fellowship was conducted by the Joint Replacement Clinic (Australia) in conjunction with the International Musculoskeletal Research Institute of 4 weeks.

The Fellowship program included: total joint replacement (knee, hip, shoulder), training in navigation-assisted arthroplasty, revision arthroplasty of the hip and knee, arthroscopies and reconstruction, seminars on complex and difficult cases, and clinical discussions of surgical skills and techniques, common presentations, management alternatives, non-surgical and surgical intervention, infection control, rehabilitation, pre-operative planning, implant design and benefits.

At present, Dr Kalsotra is working as consultant Orthopaedics at Government Hospital Sarwal.