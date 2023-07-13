KV No-1 Udhampur wins 52nd Subroto Cup

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, July 13: Kendriya Vidyalaya No-2, Jammu Cantonment organized 52nd Subroto Cup football tournament at Regional level from July 12 to 13. The tournament was inaugurated by chief guest Islam Khan, Assistant Commissioner, Regional Officer, Jammu Division.

A colorful cultural program organized under the supervision of Bhushan Kumar, Principal of Kendriya Vidyalaya No-2, Jammu Cantonment including Saraswati Vandana and Yoga Demo by Praznath Wangoo mesmerized the audience.

Assistant Commissioner, Islam Khan inaugurated the tournament in which five teams participated under-17 boys category. The three teams from Jammu cluster and two teams from Srinagar cluster were part of the championship.

Kendriya Vidyalaya No-2 Udhampur won the semifinals from Jammu Cluster and Kendriya Vidyalaya No-1 Srinagar won from Srinagar Cluster. The final match was played between Kendriya Vidyalaya No-1 Udhampur and Kendriya Vidyalaya No-1 Srinagar in which Kendriya Vidyalaya No-1 Udhampur won the 52nd Subroto Cup Regional Level tournament.