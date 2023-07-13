DDC Rajouri interacts with trainees at Rural Self Employment Training Institute

Excelsior Correspondent

RAJOURI, July 13: District Development Commissioner Rajouri, Vikas Kundal today visited Jammu and Kashmir Bank Rural Self Employment Training Institute (JKBRSETI). During the visit, he reviewed the functioning of the institute and interacted with the trainees being trained in jute products udyami.

The DDC encouraged the trainees to make the most of the training to become self-reliant and contribute towards the economic growth of the region. He also stressed the importance of continuous learning and upskilling to stay competitive in the ever-evolving job market.

The trainees shared their experiences and learning outcomes from the training program, expressing their gratitude towards the administration and the institute for providing them with the opportunity to improve their livelihoods.

They highlighted the significant improvement in their skills and knowledge in jute product manufacturing and the potential opportunities that the training could create for them in the future.

The training programs offered by JKBRSETI are instrumental in providing youth with the necessary skills and knowledge to become self-reliant and contribute towards the economic growth of the region.

Among the others, the Chief Planning Officer, Mohammad Khurshid; LDM, Sanjeev Bhasin and Director RSETI, Raman Kumar were present on the occasion.