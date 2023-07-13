Gorka appointed as Legal Cell president of LJP (R)

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 13: J&K president of Lok Janshakti Party (Ramvilas), Rafiq Malik has appointed Advocate Rajiv Gorka as president of Legal Cell of LJP (R) and chief advisor J&K to strengthen the base of the Party in the UT. Addressing a press conference here today Malik claimed that at all sections of the society are suffering under BJP led government and all promises made by BJP have turned out to be hollow.

He said that the government seems clueless about controlling unemployment and high inflation.

Malik also claimed that the government has failed to address political and developmental aspirations of the people in J&K.

“While various projects are starving funds, the payments under MGNREGA remained unpaid,” he maintained adding: “Similarly, problems of daily rated workers and other segments of employees are yet to be sorted out.”

Malik said that youths who were promised two crore jobs are still unemployed and feel betrayed by the BJP.

Prominent among those present on the occasion were M.K Bhat, State president Migrant Cell; Deepak Kumar, Jammu Province president; Mulkh Raj, president SC/ST Cell and others.