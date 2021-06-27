Stories of veteran Dogri writers showcased

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 27: In the ongoing series of programmes by Dogri Sanstha Jammu to showcase the outstanding works of veteran Dogri writers who are no more with us, an online program was organised today, in which the short stories of Prof Ram Nath Shastri and Ratan Kesar were recited.

Prof Lalit Magotra, President Dogri Sanstha Jammu, while speaking on the occasion, said that the new generation deserves to be exposed to the magic of the creative genius of earlier generation by retelling the stories, which were penned down more than half a century back. This will help them to reconnect to their roots and instill a sense of pride for their mother tongue and the literature created in it, he added.

The story ‘Hoar kai kardi’ of Prof Ram Nath Shastri portrayed the agony of a young dasmel, who is being married to a person twice her age. In those bygone days this was a common occurring due to the difficult financial condition of girl’s household. But in the story, the protagonist revolts against the social injustice. This powerful story was recited by Krishna Sharma in a professional manner bringing out the fine nuances of the narrative.

Deepak Kumar presented the story ‘Kheerla Guldasta’ by Ratan Kesar , which is a touching tale of an old person who is emotionally attached to old artifacts in his home with which his memories are associated. On the other hand, these artifacts appear to be useless junk, worth throwing away to the other members of the family.

Going by the comments received from the viewers, the stories were immensely liked by all.

The technical support to the online program was provided by Pawan Verma.