PM mentions ‘Boat Ambulance Service’ of Dal in ‘Mann Ki Baat’

‘Bandipora village example in fight against COVID’

Irfan Tramboo

SRINAGAR, June 27: Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the 78th Episode of ‘Mann Ki Baat’ today made a mention of the ‘Boat Ambulance Service’ that has been started in Dal lake as he talked about the role of the doctors in the nation-building and praised them for their efforts that they made during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Modi said that the doctors have gone out of their way in helping people during the pandemic and did everything possible to save the lives of the people who were affected by the COVID-19.

During the radio broadcast, the PM also talked about ordinary people who have come out to render their services aimed at helping the doctors who have been out on the frontlines fighting the pandemic and during that made a mention of Tariq Ahmad Patloo—a Hanji from Srinagar who has started the ‘Boat Ambulance Service’ in world-famous Dal lake.

“Doctors are able to serve us with the power of this very love. Therefore, it is our duty to thank them with an equal measure of affection and encourage them! By the way, there are many people in our country who have come forward and worked to help the doctors. I came to know about one such attempt from Srinagar. Here a Boat Ambulance Service was started at Dal lake,” PM told the listeners during ‘Mann Ki Baat’.

This service, PM said, was started by Tariq Ahmad Patloo ji of Srinagar, who is a Houseboat owner. “He himself has also fought the battle with COVID-19 and this inspired him to start the Ambulance Service,” the PM said.

He also said that a campaign is also underway “to make people aware of this ambulance, and continuous announcements from the ambulance are being made by him. The effort is that people should wear a mask and undertake other necessary precautions too.”

Tariq Ahmad Patloo told Excelsior that he was very happy that his initiative was mentioned by the PM during ‘Mann Ki Baat’ and that he needs more help from the Government so that a single step that he has taken benefits the entire ‘Hanji’ community.

“The reason, I started the Boat Ambulance is that our community does not have any kind of facility, we are an ignored lot; when the (Ambulance Service) was started, the COVID-19 surfaced, and I used it for the help of the COVID patients who required to be taken to the hospital; as of now, it is also being used for spreading awareness among the masses,” he said.

Tariq said that he needs a doctor to remain present in the ambulance round the clock so that he can cater to the healthcare needs of his community effectively.

“If a doctor is available, it could be of immense help to the people living in the Dal. I have several equipments in the ambulance but without a doctor, they are of no use,” he said.

It is to be noted here that during the peak of the COVID pandemic last year as well as this year, Tariq was heard making announcements through the PA system, asking people to come out if they need help. Locals said that Tariq transported several local as well as tourists who had contracted COVID to the nearby hospital for treatment.

Further, PM, while talking about the COVID vaccination said: “My dear countrymen, the battle we the countrymen are fighting against Corona is continuing…but in this fight, together, we have achieved many an extraordinary milestone! Just a few days ago, our country accomplished an unprecedented feat. On the 21st of June, the next phase of the vaccination campaign commenced…and that very day, the country registered a record of administering vaccines to over 86 lakh people, free of cost…that too on a single day! Such a huge number of free vaccinations by the Government of India; that too in a day. It is but natural that it was widely discussed.”

He also said that a year ago, there was uncertainty regarding the COVID vaccine and today the people are being administered a vaccine that has been made in India.

“Friends, a year ago, the question that was confronting all was – When will the vaccine come! Today, in a day, we are administering the Made in India vaccine to lakhs of people, free of cost…and this indeed is the strength of New India,” the PM said.

Meanwhile, Wevan in Bandipora district also shot into national spotlight today when Modi cited the example of this remote village in the fight against COVID in his monthly radio address ‘Mann Ki Baat’.

Wevan, an 18-kilometre trek from the last motorable road, became the first village in India to vaccinate all its adult population against COVID-19 earlier this month.

The Prime Minister in his radio address cited the example of Wean village in the fight against Covid.

Bandipora Deputy Commissioner Owais Ahmad said it was a moment of pride for entire district.

“Proud Moment! Vaccination drive of Bandipora gets special mention in Hon’ble PM’s #MannKiBaat. Result of active cooperation by people and hardwork of dedicated doctors, HCWs and officers. Will certainly motivate the team to perform their best,” Ahmad tweeted after the programme.