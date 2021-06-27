Dr Jitendra for encouraging ‘Vaccination at Workplace’

Excelsior Correspondent

NEW DELHI, June 27: Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh said that the concept of “Vaccination at workplace” has emerged as a successful model and called for encouraging it . He also urged the States/UTs to emulate the same.

The Minister was on a visit to the exclusive Vaccination Camp specially organized by the Ministry for Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) at Vigyan Bhawan for its employees, officials and their family members who are 18 years of age as well as other government officials working in the offices in the premises of Vigyan Bhawan Annexe.

While interacting with those seeking vaccination, Dr Jitendra Singh said, an exclusive vaccination camp had been set up for the convenience of the officials so that they feel encouraged to get inoculated at the earliest without wasting time. He said, the camp here also provided an added convenience for those of the employees who regularly come to attend the office and the same is available in the familiar ambience.

Dr Jitendra Singh further informed that other Ministries/Departments of Government of India have also been advised to set up similar vaccination camps in their premises for the convenience of their employees and their families. He expressed satisfaction over the enthusiasm and compliance with which employees and their families are availing the facility and thus contributing to one of the fastest vaccination drives in India under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Minister noted that over 32 crore have got vaccinated in India till date. This, he said, not only makes it the world’s fastest vaccination drive but also makes it distinct because of the smooth manner in which it has proceeded despite the heterogeneous character of the country and a huge population of 135 crore.

Lauding the vision and pre-emptive decisions taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Dr Jitendra Singh said, India has performed better in managing the pandemic compared to many other smaller countries of Europe with much lesser population.

Earlier this month, Dr Jitendra Singh had also visited the special camps organized by the Department of Personnel & Training (DoPT) at North Block and Department of Pensioners and Pensioners’ Welfare at Lok Nayak Bhawan respectively. He once again renewed his appeal for speedy vaccination of all the eligible central government employees of the age of 18 years and above.