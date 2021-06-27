8 die of COVID, 415 test +ve

Institutions to remain closed till July 15

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU/SRINAGAR/LEH, June 27: Eight persons died of COVID-19 and 415 tested positive for virus in Jammu and Kashmir today. Four casualties each were reported from the two divisions.

Of four deaths in Jammu region, two occurred in Poonch district and one each in Jammu and Reasi. One of the victims was a woman.

A 65-year-old woman from village Dharmari in Reasi district, who died at the Distinct Hospital Reasi on June 24 due to ailments, was tested positive for pathogen posthumously.

A 75-year-old man from Sakhi Maidan in Mendhar tehsil of Poonch district died at home three days back but his death was reported today. He had no co-morbidities.

A 50-year-old man from Sheri Chouhana in Poonch district succumbed to the virus and co-morbidities in the Government Medical College (GMC) Jammu. An 80-year-old man from Santra Morh Pouni Chak in Marh tehsil of Jammu breathed his last at the GMC Jammu due to ailments. He was positive for the virus.

Among 171 persons, who tested positive for COVID-19 in Jammu region today, 63 cases were reported in Reasi district and 60 of them were travelers.

In rest of the districts, 21 positive cases were detected in Jammu district, 19 Udhampur, 17 Doda, 12 each in Ramban and Rajouri districts, eight each in Kathua, Kishtwar and Poonch districts and three in Samba.

As against 177 new cases, 166 persons today recovered from the virus.

Jammu region’s Corona count today stood at 1,19,335. Of them, 2109 were active positives while 1,15,126 have recovered from the virus and there have been 2100 casualties.

Meanwhile, the Union Territory of Ladakh today reported 21 new Corona positives cases including 18 in Leh and three in Kargil district.

However, no COVID casualties were reported in Ladakh today.

Ladakh now has 19941 Corona cases including 281 active positives, 19458 recoveries and 202 deaths—144 in Leh and 58 in Kargil.

Meanwhile, Kashmir today reported 244 new COVID-19 cases while four people succumbed to the virus.

The deaths include one each at GMC Baramulla, SKIMS Soura and District Hospital Pulwama.

Srinagar reported 78 cases, Baramulla 10, Budgam 26, Pulwama 16, Kupwara 23, Anantnag 26, Bandipora 23, Ganderbal 22 and Kulgam 19.

Srinagar has 69768 positive cases with 991 active, 67952 recovered, 825 deaths; Baramulla has 23170 positive cases with 299 active, 22593 recovered, 278 deaths; Budgam reported 22495 positive cases with 351 active cases, 21941 recovered, 203 deaths; Pulwama has 14835 positive cases with 246 active, 14400 recovered and 189 deaths; Kupwara has 13734 positive cases, 351 active, 13220 recoveries, 163 deaths; Anantnag district has 16007 positive cases with 326 active, 15483 recovered, 198 deaths; Bandipora has 9269 positive cases, with 181 active and 8988 recoveries, 100 deaths; Ganderbal has 9561 positive cases with 199 active, 9286 recoveries and 76 deaths; Kulgam has 11010 positive cases with 222 active, 10674 recoveries and 114 deaths while as Shopian has 5547 positive cases, 17 active cases, 5472 recoveries and 58 deaths.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir’s State Executive Committee (SEC) today extended the closure of educational institutions till July 15 and retained most of the guidelines already in effect as it reviewed the COVID-19 situation in the Union Territory.

Chief Secretary A K Mehta, who is also the chairman of the SEC, issued an order saying the decision was taken at a meeting with focus on total weekly new cases (per million), total positivity rate, bed occupancy, case fatality rate and vaccination coverage of targeted population.

“All universities, colleges and technical skill development institutions shall remain closed for imparting on campus/in-person education to the students till July 15, except for the courses/programs that require physical presence of students on account of laboratory/research/thesis work and internship etc. Teaching in all these institutions will be in on-line mode,” the order said.

It said all schools and coaching centres would also continue to remain closed for imparting on-campus or in-person education till July 15.

All educational institutions were closed across J&K in April following a spike in COVID-19 cases, but students have been attending classes online.

Students in the summer zone of Jammu are on a summer vacation from June 8 to July 25.

While schools in Kashmir and parts of Jammu falling under the winter zone observe a nearly three-month-long winter vacation and a 10-day summer vacation annually, the summer zone schools in Jammu usually observe a one-and-a-half-month-long summer vacation and a brief winter break every year.

The SEC said there would be no restrictions on entry of passengers, returnees or travellers coming to Jammu and Kashmir, whether by road, rail or air.

However, they would have to compulsorily undergo a COVID-19 antigen test through any of the prescribed methods as per the protocol of the Government of J&K, the order said, adding that the protocol for management of COVID positive persons would be followed for all positive cases.

“Travellers carrying valid and verifiable negative RT-PCR report of 48 hours prior from a recognised testing facility (a copy of which shall be retained by authorities – any false certificate shall render a person liable for action under law) shall be permitted to enter without having to undergo a re-test at the entry point,” the order said.

It asked Deputy Commissioners to intensify the COVID-19 vaccination drive.

“All closed public places like government/private offices, banks etc., modes of public transport particularly the local trains/buses etc., malls and showrooms are encouraged to take measures that allow entry/access of such facilities only to the vaccinated people, or if a person is not vaccinated, to a person carrying valid COVID negative test report within 48 hours prior to entry or on spot test,” it added.