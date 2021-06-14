States, UTs to get over 96,490 doses of COVID vaccine in next 3 days

NEW DELHI : The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday said more than 96,490 vaccine doses are there in the pipeline and will be received by the states and Union Territories (UT) within the next three days.

The ministry also said 1,40,70,224 COVID vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs to be administered.

The Centre has so far provided 26,68,36,620 vaccine doses to states and UTs, through the Government of India (free of cost channel) and through the direct state procurement category.

“Of this, the total consumption, including wastages is 25,27,66,396 doses (as per data available at 8 AM today),” it said.

The implementation of the Liberalized and Accelerated Phase-3 Strategy of Covid-19 Vaccination has started from May 1, 2021.

It further said under the strategy, every month 50 per cent of the total Central Drugs Laboratory (CDL) cleared vaccine doses of any manufacturer would be procured by the Government of India. It would continue to make these doses available to the state governments totally free of cost as was being done earlier.

The Union Health Ministry has informed that 25,48,49,301 vaccine doses have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive so far. (AGENCY)