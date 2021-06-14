J&K UT LG pays tributes to 5th Sikh Guru on his 415 martyrdom day

SRINAGAR: Paying tributes to Sri Guru Arjan Dev on his 415th Martyrdom day, Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory (UT) Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday appealed to people to follow the great teachings of path shown by the great Guru.

He said the Guru’s vision of equality of all human beings and unparalleled sacrifice is a perpetual source of inspiration for all of us and for coming generations.

Mr Sinha also called upon the people to follow the great teachings of path shown by the great Guru who sacrificed his life for the protecting the rich traditions and humanism and pluralism.

In a tweet on official Twitter profile of the office of Lt Governor, Mr Sinha said “ My rich tributes to Sri Guru Arjan Dev Ji, the Fifth Sikh Guru, on his 415th Martyrdom Day. Guru Ji’s vision of equality of all human beings and unparalleled sacrifice is a perpetual source of inspiration for all of us & for the coming generations”.

“I call upon the people to follow the great teachings & path shown by the great Guru, who sacrificed his life for protecting the rich traditions of humanism and pluralism”, Mr Sinha further tweeted. (Agency)