Employment June 14, 2021

STAFF REQUIRED

1. Nurses (M/F) for Home Care (ANM, GNM, FMPHW, MMPHW)

2. Front Desk Officer (Female)

(Graduate/Post Graduate)

Preferably Married/Experience or Fresher.

Contact between 10 am – 3 pm

3-7-A, Near Dogra School,

Shastri Nagar, Jmu.

7006832169 (Harsh)

NURSES (M/F)

Available

(For 24×7 Day Shift or Night Shift)

“Nursing Care at Home”

Tension free for your old age

“Parents & Patients”

Bharti Nursing Care (Regd.)

307 A Shastri Nagar Jammu

7006832169, 9906017701

REPORTER REQUIRED

Reporter for a social media channel.

Contact no: 7889482518

Fresher may also apply

Job Job Job

Urgently Required

1) Survey Executive – 10 M/F

Qualification- 10th, 12th, Grad.

Fixed Salary : (8000+1000 convenience + incentives).

(Fresher’s can also apply)

Age: (18yr – 30 yr)

Address: Brilliant Pvt. Ltd.

496/A, Near Lakshmi Narayan Mandir, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu

Contact No: 9419224690, 8082840204, 7006019797

REQUIRED

A female with good communication skills and computer knowing for an office at Roop Nagar.

9622134030