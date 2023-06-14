State Taxes Deptt holds GST interactive session for Chartered Accountants

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, June 14: As part of ‘Kartayva, Commissioner State Taxes Department, Dr. Rashmi Singh, today held a GST interactive session for Chartered Accountants of Jammu and Kashmir here at Excise and Taxation complex, Solina.

During the session, She responded to various issues raised by the participants and assured that all genuine issues and queries will be taken care of.

Additional Commissioner, State Taxes (Administration and Enforcement) Kashmir, Shakeel Maqbool, gave a detailed presentation sensitising the participants about malpractices that lead to tax evasion and loss of revenue to the Government. He particularly flagged the issues of utilisation of ineligible input tax credit for setting off tax liability and declaration of IGST liabilities by the hotels and travel agents in violation of place of supply rules which leads to loss of revenue to J&K Government. He also emphasized the need of issuing e-invoices.

Additional Commissioner, Tax Planning and Advance Ruling, Ankita Kar, educated the participants about the audit under GST Act.

Similarly, Additional Commissioner State Taxes (Administration and Enforcement) Jammu, Namrita Dogra, attended the session online and spoke on the importance of CA’s role in GST taxation system.

Deputy Commissioner (Audit and Recovery), Farooq Ahmad Baba and Assistant Commissioner (Technical) Sarib Sehran were also present in the session.

The session witnessed active participation from Chartered Accountants with more than 45 CAs from Kashmir were present in the session while a good number of CAs from Jammu participated through VC.