India has changed during 9 years of BJP Govt: Koul

Khatana, Darakhshan highlight achievements

Excelsior Correspondent

BARAMULLA, June 14: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) today held a massive (public rally) as part of its month -long Nav. The event was chaired by BJP general secretary (Organization), Ashok Koul who was accompanied by MP Khatana, Chairperson Waqf Board J&K, Dr. Darakhshan Andrabi, Ex-Minister and general secretary Sunil Sharma, Ex MLC, Surender Ambardar, Prabhari and in charge, Lok Sabha Baramulla constituency, M Anwar Khan, district president, Baramulla, Gh Mohi U Din Sofi, Prabhari Baramulla, MM War.

Programme was organised by in charge Programme and Prabhari Kupwara, Mohammad Anwar Khan.

Lashing out at the previous Governments Ashok Koul urged people to give one chance to BJP in Jammu & Kashmir and see the transformation in governance, transparency and development scenario.

He said that previous MLAs and MPs exploited the people to seek their voters and served the interests of their own, kith and kin.

“Here is your MP Gulam Ali who is visiting every nook and corner of Kashmir, meeting hundreds of delegations and trying to redress your problems,” Ashok Koul said.

BJP MP Rajya Sabha, Gulam Ali said that the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has initiated an integrated plan for bringing back peace in J&K, improve infrastructure, connectivity, and roads besides other projects.

General secretary BJP J&K Sunil Sharma said “BJP leadership has taken care of the aspirations of country’s citizens their empowerment, faster connectivity, more jobs, better education and improved quality of life,”. The good governance model of Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, encompasses these broad themes into simple takeaways which have the potential of transforming India in the near future.

Dr. Darakshan Andrabi said PM Narendra Modi respects women a lot and has bestowed upon her with a huge responsibility by nominating her as Chairperson J&K Waqf Board. BJP Government has delivered a deadly blow to corruption and unaccountability. If Rs.100 are released for common man, it reaches to the bottom, she said adding the DBT (Direct Benefit Transfer) has made it sure that the benefits are reaped by the last man in the row and middlemen have been rooted out.

Ex-MLC, Surinder Ambardar also highlighted the achievements of Government saying Narendra Modi transformed the entire J&K and the days of the politicians who looted the resources of the erstwhile State are in great desperation as their all means of corrupt practices have been curtailed.