Modi Govt committed to empower every section of society: Jugal

BJP working for upliftment of down trodden: Sat

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 14: BJP Talab Tillo Mandal (district Jammu) organised Labharthi (beneficiaries) Sammelan here at Talab Tillo today. Member Parliament, Jugal Kishore Sharma along with former BJP president, Sat Sharma (CA), district president, Parmod Kapahi, JKUT vice president and Parbhari, Rajeev Charak, senior leader, Munish Sharma, JKUT BJP secretaries, Ayodhya Gupta, Arvind Gupta, senior leader and Parbhari Nowshera, Sanjay Baru, media secretary, Dr Pardeep Mahotra, Municipal councillors, Neelam Nargotra, Sucha Singh, Jeet Angral and other leaders participated in the Sammelan.

The programme was organised under the chairmanship of Mandal president, Keshav Chopra.

In continuation with the nationwide celebration of nine years of Modi Government as Sampark se Samarthan Abhiyaan several other programmes were also conducted in which Jugal Kishore Sharma along with Sat Sharma and other leaders visited Himalayan Heritage Museum in which rare antique collection was preserved by chairman, Inder Singh and his family.

Jugal Kishore visited the residence of Priya Gupta who along with her son Achyut Mahajan has made colourful backyard, planted several plants with the help of waste plastic bottles, discard boxes. Later on they visited Rehari Bakshi Nagar Mandal to the residence of R.K Chibber, Former Chairman, JK Bank. They also visited Anandpur Kutiya Ashram where they met with Raju Mahant Ji. Jugal also met with Shantiswaroop Gupta, senior Praja Parishad Member. The MP also felicitated all of them under Sampark se Samarthan Abhiyaan.

Jugal, while addressing the beneficiaries at Sheela resorts highlighted the development works and out of box decisions taken by Prime Minister, Narendra Modi and said that Modi Government is committed to empower every section of the society. He said abrogation of 370 has opened the way for the development of Jammu & Kashmir,.

Sat Sharma, while speaking said that BJP Government is doing tremendous work for the upliftment of down trodden section of the society. “Several bold and historic steps have been taken by Modi Government which has given benefits to all of us,’’ he further added.

Parmod Kapahi, Munish Sharma, Arvind Gupta also highlighted the developmental agenda of Modi Government and said that PM Ujwala Yojna, Jan Dhan Yojna and other schemes have given benefits to lot of people.

BJP Talab Tillo Mandal president, Keshav Chopra managed the proceedings.

District general secretaries Kuldeep Kandhari, Rajesh Gupta, Manav Mahajan, Sarpanch Pritipal Singh, Ravinder Tiku, Mandal general secretary Paramjeet and others were also present