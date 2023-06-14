Dr Raj Kumar bags Platinum Award in Int’l Online Art Exhibition

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 14: The painting of Dr Raj Kumar Sharma, renowned diabetelogist, who happens to be a prominent painter of Jammu, has been given the Gold Award by Kalaratnam Foundation of Art Society for International Online Art Exhibition/Competition.

Dr Raj Kumar has been actively contributing and participating in the field of art for more than 20 years. His paintings are displayed regularly in annual state art exhibition conducted by J&K Art Academy of Art, Culture & Languages. His works has been selected for display in National and International Art Exhibitions in the past.

He has held 5 solo exhibitions on various themes, prominent being his first solo exhibition “Ganesha–The Inspiration” held at Abhinav Art Gallery, Jammu in April 2003 which was inaugurated by Padam Vibhushan Pt Shiv Kumar Sharma (Santoor Maestro). His last exhibition was held at Ganesh Art Gallery at his residence, Gandhi Nagar (Jammu), which is the only personal art gallery in J&K.

Dr Raj Kumar has been part of several group shows and art camps. He has mainly used acrylic medium for his paintings but has also used dry crayons and charcoal conte for two different exhibitions which is a rare medium used for drawings. Though paintings are his forte he has been also creating sculptures in different mediums such as stone and wood. His major works are depicting Ganesha in different forms and moods in abstract forms which are non-conventional.

To promote young talents, Dr Raj Kumar has been conducting annual painting competition for school going children on the theme of Diabetes and its complications for last 20 years on World Diabetes Day. His paintings on Diabetes are on prominent display at the Head Quarters of American Diabetes Association Georgia. His paintings are also in the private collection of Biocon Pharma and other art collectors in India and abroad.