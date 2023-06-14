JU, ISRO come together to promote Space Science Education, Research

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 14: The University of Jammu and Indian Space and Research Organisation (ISRO) have arrived at an understanding to initiative collaborative programs with regard to fostering of Space Science Education.

ISRO shall also be offering internship to JU students apart from mentoring and capacity building for faculty of Jammu University.

These progressive decisions were arrived at in a meeting of senior academicians form J&K comprising of Vice Chairman of Higher Education Council Prof Dinesh Singh; Vice Chancellor Jammu University Prof Umesh Rai; Vice Chancellor IUST Prof Shakil Ahmad Romshoo.( Members of Higher Education Council J&K) with Prof N Sudhir Kumar, Director Capacity Building & Public Outreach, ISRO.

Prof Umesh Rai, in a statement issued to media, has expressed gratitude to ISRO for agreeing to enter into academic collaboration with University of Jammu that would not only bring the two institutions closer but would usher in an era of academic pursuits in various facets of science, space, education and research. This would also include research projects to be mentored by faculty of Jammu University, ISUT and ISRO. These initiatives shall also be incorporated in the forthcoming ‘Design Your Degree ‘programme of Jammu University that will give the students a wider scope to choose the subjects of their liking.

ISRO has also been generous with regard to acceding to Prof Dinesh Singh’s request for hosting students who shall be visiting ISRO as part of forthcoming ‘College on Wheels Train’ initiative. The students during their stay shall visit various facilities at ISRO including a visit to Sriharikota.