St Peter’s Catholic Church Prem Nagar organises Good Friday procession

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 7: Good Friday procession was organised by St. Peter’s Catholic Church, Prem Nagar here, today.

The procession began at Saleem Chowk and moved towards St. Peter’s Catholic Church, Prem Nagar via Residency Road and Vivekanand Chowk.

Good Friday, the Friday before Easter, the day on which Christians annually observe the commemoration of the Crucifixion of Jesus Christ.

The followers of Jesus depicted the suffering of Jesus and enacted his death on the Cross. Hundreds of people devotedly participated in the prayerful procession, the faithful participated in the procession holding the Cross in their hands, and many people have expressed their views about the precession and said that it was a peaceful procession that they ever had in their lives.

It was a heartbreaking act by the devotees and thousands of people have witnessed it.

As the procession reached the Church, there was a Good Friday Service which was conducted by Fr. Kuriakose, the Parish Priest and Fr. Christope, the Asst. Parish Priest.

Fr. Kuriakose said that the Cross is the principal symbol of Christianity.

The Cross reminds about the sacrificial love of Christ which he expressed to humankind through his passion and death.

“The Cross has a message for all the believers today as it gives meaning to the trials and troubles in the world and for standing as a symbol of love as well as a symbol of victory,” Fr. Kuriakose said.

“Jesus’ death challenges us to leave sin behind” and as he was addressing the faithful he quoted the Bible verse from St. Paul’s letter to the Galatians, “I have been crucified with Christ and it is no longer I who live, but it is Christ who lives in me”. Cross is standing as a symbol of love as well as symbol of victory.

Fr. Kuriakose thanked the gathering, Police Department, and Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) for the culmination of the procession peacefully.