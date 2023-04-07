2 JKAS officers among 6 shifted

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 7: The Government today ordered transfer and postings of 6 officers.

As per an order, Bhawani Attri, Tehsildar Relief (Migrant) Jammu, has been transferred and posted as Tehsildar Bishnah vice Sohan Lal Rana who has been posted as Tehsildar Khawas, district Rajouri, against an available vacancy; Suninderjeet Kour, Tehsildar, HQA, DC Office, Kathua, was transferred and shall await orders of posting in the Administrative Department; Rahul Ji Basotra, Tehsildar, Hiranagar, has been transferred and posted as Tehsildar, Mendhar, vice Gaurav Sharma who was posted as Tehsildar Relief (Migrants), Jammu. The order said that Lakh Raj, Tehsildar Marheen, shall hold the additional charge of Tehsildar, Hiranagar, till further orders.

Rampal, Tehsildar, Samba, has been transferred and posted as Tehsildar Darhal, Rajouri against an available post while Mohit Gupta, Tehsildar HQA, DC Office, Samba, shall hold the additional charge of Tehsildar, Samba, till further orders, said the order.

All the transferees have been relieved and have been asked to join their new places of posting forthwith.