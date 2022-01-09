Srinagar residents protest against fraudster

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, Jan 9: A group of Srinagar residents today protested against fraudster who allegedly obtained loan of crores of rupees in their names from Jammu and Kashmir Bank Limited without their knowledge.

Around a dozen citizens from various parts of Srinagar gathered at the Press Colony to demand action against the fraudster, Mehraj Ahmad Parray, a resident of Bhagat Srinagar, who misused their documents and took out a loan for Rs. 80 crores in their names.

They discovered the scam when they received letters from the bank regarding loan repayment. “He was a friend and neighbor. He took my identification documents, such as my state subject and Adhaar cards in 2014. In response to my inquiry, he informed me that he was purchasing some vehicles in my name. In 2015, he also opened a bank account in my name. When I received a notification from the bank later in 2019, I discovered that he had taken out a loan in my name”, Showkat Ahmad Parray, a protestor said.

He went to his residence to inquire about the issue, but his family members informed him that he had gone out and that the funds would be liquidated in a few days. “He never turned up and is on run. I have never taken out a loan. I have never received a cheque from a bank. There was no physical verification. But the bank has demanded that I repay the debt”, he said.

According to the protestors, some bank personnel are involved in the scam, and the subject should be examined. “As no physical verification was undertaken, several Bank staff are also implicated in this Scam. We demand stern measures taken against this fraudster and the staff involved in the conduct”, a protestor said.

The protestors urged the LG, Manoj Sinha, and IG Kashmir, Vijay Kumar, to intervene. “We want the government to help us in this matter because we are under great mental stress and believe that if justice is not provided, we will die”, protestors added.