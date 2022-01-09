Yuva Rajput Sabha calls on LG

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 9: Representatives of Yuva Rajput Sabha today called on the Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhawan.

The delegation discussed their long pending demand of declaration of holiday on the birth anniversary of Maharaja Hari Singh Ji on 23rd September.

The Lieutenant Governor gave patient hearing to the delegation and immediately issued directions for constitution of a Committee at the Government level over the said issue.

The representatives of Yuva Rajput Sabha expressed their gratitude and honoured the Lieutenant Governor by tying a traditional Dogra turban, which is a symbol of cultural ethos of the region, as a mark of their respect.

The delegation of Yuva Rajput Sabha included Rajan Singh Happy, President Yuva Rajput Sabha; Mukesh Singh, Senior Vice President; Mandeep Singh, Senior Vice President & Balbir Singh, Member.

Additional Director General of Police Jammu zone, Mukesh Singh; Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Dr Raghav Langer were also present in the meeting.