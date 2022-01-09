DDC Rajouri inspects restoration of PDD, PHE installations

Excelsior Correspondent

RAJOURI, Jan 9: District Development Commissioner Rajouri, Vikas Kundal today visited various grid stations and water pumping stations and took a first-hand assessment of progress in the restoration of power and drinking water supply which have been disrupted due to incessant rains and snowfall in the district.

The DDC visited Thudi Grid Station along with SE Power Development Department, Sandeep Seth, EXN EMRE, Noretam Kumar, EXN Jal Shakti, Mushtaq Ahmed, EXN STD and other staff of the power division.

SE PDD informed that men and machinery are on job to restore the power. He informed that power in almost parts of the city and adjoining areas have been restored except for the Kotranka areas.

He further informed that the grid station thudi has also developed some technical snag due to overload but the officials are trying to rectify it at the earliest.

The DDC was also apprised that power is being supplied to most of the city parts as per the notified schedule, besides men and machinery are on job to restore the faulty feeders catering parts of the city.

The DDC directed the Executive Engineer /EMRE to ensure power supply in the Kotranka and Thanamandi areas at the earliest and directed to carry out the restoration measures at a fast pace to restore supply.

While taking stock of functioning of feeders, the DDC was informed that out of 120 feeders 90 are functioning properly.

District Development Commissioner also reviewed the status of the water supply in the town and other areas.

The Executive Engineer Jal Shakti informed that officials are regulating the water supply besides water tankers are being pressed into service to provide drinking water.

He also informed that out of 466 water supply schemes, 433 are functional in the district.

The DC stressed close coordination between the line departments besides ensuring all control rooms were established and were functional round-the-clock for the convenience of the people.