Natrang stages new play ‘Love in the time of Corona’

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 9: Yet another show of the new play ‘Love in the time of Corona’ was staged here today at Natrang Studio Theatre.

Devised and directed by Aarushi Thakur Rana who is England based theatre director, writer and actor, the play revolves around a love story between Sweety and Vicky who are childhood sweethearts and want to get married. They have been love-struck since they were kids and as they grow up, their fondness for each other grows. After convincing their families to allow them to get married, they get involved with the preparations.

As the preparations are at its peak, the world is stuck by a pandemic. In India, there are Covid restrictions and only limited people are allowed to be a part of the wedding festivities. The chaos leads the bride’s and groom’s families into an argument which further leads to the cancellation of the wedding. This leaves the bride and groom disheartened and what happens next is history.

The artists who participated in the play include Meenakshi Bhagat, Satyam Mehra, Sanket Bhagat, Asma Gul, Gautam Sharma, Sagar Gupta, Diksha Pandita, Raghav Sharma, Sonali Dub, Vashudha Sawhney, Pratham Sharma, Abhinav Singh Rajput, Toyab Hussain, Rahul Gupta, Aafaque Khan, Aarti Bhagat and Kushal Bhat.

The lights of the play were designed and operated by Shivam Singh whereas the sound was rendered by Brijesh Avtar Sharma. The show was coordinated by Neeraj Kant and Mohd Yaseen.